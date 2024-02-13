Yesterday climate experts warned about the arrival of a weather phenomenon known as Nor'easter that It would cause heavy snowfall and gusts of wind in New York and other areas of the United States. The ravages of this storm, like the snow, have already begun to be felt. Around 46,000,000 people are under winter alert and the population has been asked to try to stay at home if possible, since travel is not recommended. Here are the live updates.

According to climate experts, The heaviest part of the snowfall will occur between 8 and 11 a.m. New York time. Which is why more than 1,300 flights were canceled this morning. Likewise, in-person classes will not be offered and most government employees will not go to offices, with the intention not only of protecting the population, but also of leaving the roads clear for emergency services.

What areas will be most affected by the snow storm in New York?

The areas predicted to be most affected are: along the Interstate 95 corridor, where up to 5 centimeters of snow per hour are expected; in eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley, and as far north as Connecticut and Rhode Island, where up to 7 centimeters of snow are expected. But heNew York City is the one on greatest alert because forecasts indicate that it could receive 15 centimeters or more of snow, which would mean the biggest storm in two years.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for cities like: Scranton and Allentown in Pennsylvania; Newark and Trenton in New Jersey; and Bridgeport, New Haven and New London, in Connecticut.

The good news is that, according to the forecasts, the blizzard will pass quickly and will only last about 12 hours in most cities.

Winter storm in New York live: minute by minute

Police in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania, reported that a 20-year-old man died after his snowmobile collided with a downed power line.

The sun is shining again in Manhattan after a storm dumped snow on New York City and the surrounding area.

More than 250 car accidents have been reported in New Jersey during the storm, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Snow totals reported in West Hartford, Connecticut, exceeded 11 inches.

Valentine's Day deliveries will arrive on time despite the storm, UPS told the outlet NBC.

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol said the Big Apple should still expect 10 to 15 centimeters of snow today.

The snowfall is expected to end within the next two hours in the New Jersey, Hudson Valley and New York City metropolitan areas, according to NBC.

More than 140,000 homes are without power in Pennsylvania and more than 10,000 in New Jersey.

New Yorkers have begun to enjoy the snow day.

JetBlue, Delta, American, Spirit and Southwest airlines are allowing passengers traveling through or from certain Northeast airports to rebook for a later date through Thursday, February 15.

Mayor Eric Adams applauded New Yorkers for following official advice and staying off the roads.

On the ground in Queens keeping an eye on snow removal operations. @NYCSanitation plows are hitting the streets. If you don't need to travel, stay off the roads and help “New York's Strongest” get us through this storm. pic.twitter.com/6e3xp33dFu — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) February 13, 2024

MTA subway delayed due to snow storm.

Snow plows have been deployed in New York City for the first time in two years, the Department of Health said.

For the first time in two years, we're dropping plows in parts of the City where we've reached depths of 2 inches! Remember, a plowed street does not immediately show black top. Stay off the roads and let our plows do their thing. pic.twitter.com/Rk0zTuxvHP — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) February 13, 2024

New York City Public Schools announced that they were experiencing technology issues during today's remote learning day.

More than 5 inches of snow was reported in Hartford County, Connecticut.

9:48 am GMT. Snowfall of 2 to 5 centimeters per hour has been reported in the New York City metropolitan area.

9:02 am GMT. Pennsylvania leads with the most homes without power.

8:52 am GMT. More than 1,300 flights were canceled and 7,000 delayed across the country, most in the northeast.

7:54 am GMT. Rain is turning to sleet and then snow in many areas.

7:11am GMT. More than 27,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania and 11,600 in West Virginia were without power as heavy rain and snow caused outages across the region.

6:54 am GMT. All New York City public schools will only have remote classes, affecting 1,100,000 children in 1,600 schools.

5:23 am GMT. Nearly 3 inches of snow has fallen in central parts of Pennsylvania as of 4 a.m.