Special characters in file names can be an annoying problem for cloud and NAS. Hard-working helpers solve it automatically.

Bright to cloudy: Whatever is to be uploaded to the cloud must be in the appropriate format. Image: Getty Images

TOutgoing documents are on the SSD and now they need to be stored in the cloud or on your own NAS drive. Be it for security reasons or for sharing with other computers. This sounds like a simple copying operation, but it has pitfalls that can sometimes drive you to despair.

We're talking about special characters in the file names that unexpectedly found their way there. The strangest file names arise, especially when websites are saved as PDFs, because many news sites, for example, insist on inserting their own address into the PDF file name. Maybe also surrounded by special characters or hearts. It's about setting visual scent marks, even on the hard drive.