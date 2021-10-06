The issue of TPM 2.0 and incompatible CPUs in relation to Windows 11 has been around for quite some time now. In this context, Microsoft has made the method for bypassing these requests official. Yes, you got it right. However, clarity needs to be made.

In particular, also according to what is reported by PCGamer, Satya Nadella’s company released one Windows 11 guide on its official portal (yes, we were able to find the Italian version of the page), where they are explained to users the methods available to install the new OS. Surprisingly, in this context, information relating to computers has also been released that would not be compatible with the requirements required by Windows 11.

In fact, at one point in the tutorial the Redmond company writes: “If you choose to install Windows 11 on a device that does not meet these requirements, and you recognize and understand the risks, you can create the following registry key values ​​and ignore the check for TPM 2.0 (at least TPM 1.2 is required) and the CPU family and model “. Obviously, indications follow.

We will not provide detailed information on how to do it here, but starting from the image at the bottom of the news, the most “geek” users will certainly have no problems in proceeding. However, as stated by Microsoft, it is good that they proceed only those who understand the situation well.

Indeed, the company of Satya Nadella clearly advises against updating in this way and generally bubble like “not recommended if not indicated by technical supportor “also the other procedures that allow you to” force “the update of the OS, for example using the installation assistant.

In any case, as we have already explained in the article that allows you to understand if you should upgrade immediately to Windows 11 or not, if you do not have a PC compatible with the minimum requirements it is probably best to avoid updating. In fact, Microsoft has made it clear about the possible problems for those who decide to upgrade to Windows 11 anyway. Long story short, the computers involved could stop receiving updates (not even security updates) and you could run into incompatibility problems. In this regard, the Redmond company has decided to insert a warning message that appears when a user who has an incompatible PC tries to install Windows 11. For more details on the matter, you can refer to the Microsoft’s official guidelines.

In short, the Redmond company really explained how to bypass the TPM 2.0 prompt for Windows 11 at an official level, but at the same time it has also clarified the problems that this entails.

For the rest, staying at Microsoft, you might be interested in taking a look at our in-depth analysis on the release of Windows 11.