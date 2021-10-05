Today, 5 October 2021, Windows 11 is officially available to the public for download, although currently the audience for the release is very limited given the stringent minimum requirements, but will be expanded in the future. So let’s see what are the main features of the new operating system of Microsoft, through a press release that you will find at the bottom of the article, provided to us by the company of Redmond. Furthermore, we will tell you how to upgrade to Windows 11 and force the upgrade in case you are particularly interested in a quick upgrade without waiting for the normal release pace.

From today, by going to the search for updates in the Windows 10 settings, a popup may appear at any time that invites you to update the operating system to Windows 11, if your PC meets the minimum requirements. What are these minimum requirements?

Processor: At least 1 gigahertz (GHz) with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

At least 1 gigahertz (GHz) with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC). RAM: At least 4 gigabytes (GB).

At least 4 gigabytes (GB). Storage space: Storage device of at least 64GB

Storage device of at least 64GB System Firmware: UEFI Compatible, Secure Boot.

UEFI Compatible, Secure Boot. TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0.

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0. Video Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver.

Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver. Screen: High definition screen (720p) with a larger diagonal of 9 inches, 8 bits per color channel.

High definition screen (720p) with a larger diagonal of 9 inches, 8 bits per color channel. Internet connection and Microsoft account: Windows 11 Home requires Internet connectivity and a Microsoft account.

Internet access is required for all editions of Windows 11, to perform updates, download and use some features. Some features require a Microsoft account.

At this point, you can wait for the update prompt to appear naturally, but this could take months as the rollout of the update, according to Microsoft, will continue until mid-2022. If, on the other hand, you want to force the update to Windows 11, which we recommend only to those who have a bit of practicality in these things and do not want to get their hands dirty, there is still a relatively painless method: it will in fact be possible download an official Windows 11 ISO (disk image) directly from Microsoft, insert it on a USB stick via the Media Creation Tool, and install this new operating system from scratch. Or, for those wishing to keep their data, Microsoft has made an additional tool available; the Update Assistant, downloadable for free always from the company website. Opening it, this new operating system will be downloaded and subsequently installed.

How much does Windows 11 cost?

The upgrade to Windows 11 is completely free for those who already have an activated license of Windows 10. Prices should be in line with previous versions, therefore between 100 and 150 euros depending on the type of license, Home or Professional.

The release of Windows 11 begins: a new era for PC begins Milan, 5 October 2021 – Starting today, Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system, will be available. From the revamped design to every sound, character and icon, Windows 11 provides a creative space where the user can cultivate his passions in a modern and unique experience. The first novelty concerns the Start button which, positioned in the center, allows you to quickly access your favorite contents and applications. Plus, thanks to the power of the cloud and Microsoft 365, you can access recent files no matter what device you’re using. Another novelty is the introduction of Widgets, a new AI-enabled custom feed, which allows you to view tailor-made content directly on your desktop. It will be possible to access your personalized feed with a simple click or swipe from the left to quickly discover news and access the most relevant information, tailored to the user. Plus, with the Microsoft Teams app built right into the taskbar, talking to friends and family has never been easier. With a simple click, you can instantly connect via text, chat, voice or video with anyone, on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. With Windows 11 also the Microsoft Store is renewed. Not only will it become a single and reliable access point for all apps, but also a tool to search for all the content you want. Multitasking has also been simplified to strengthen productivity and creativity, thanks to the introduction of the new Snap Layouts, Groups. and the ability to set different desktops in Windows 11. With the new three-column layouts, it is now possible to view all the necessary content in a perfectly organized space, while the new Desktops function will allow the user to customize their deck with different set of applications, to maximize productivity. Windows 11 is the most inclusive version of Windows ever built. Designed with and for people with disabilities, Windows 11 offers familiar assistive technologies such as Narrator, Magnifier, Closed Captions, and Windows Speech Recognition. More details on accessibility in Windows 11 can be found at the following Blog post. Microsoft’s new operating system also raises the level of gaming with highly realistic graphics effects. Windows 11 delivers the best PC gaming experience, offering Auto HDR and support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, which reduces loading times and enhances the detail. games. Plus, thanks to the Xbox app, you can play the great titles on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Finally, Windows 11 is also the ideal operating system for hybrid work, teaching and learning, offering a flexible, consistent and secure operating system. For more details you can visit the following Blog Post. For more information on all the announcements you can visit the dedicated Blog post. Availability of features and apps may vary from region to region.

Source: Microsoft