Novak Djokovic He said he doesn’t want to stop here and hopes to “win the trophy” on Sunday. The Belgrade native beat Lorenzo Musetti in three sets and will repeat against Carlos Alcaraz the Wimbledon final.

According to the criteria of

“I don’t want to stop here, I hope to win that trophy on Sunday. I hope so, he certainly doesn’t. (Carlos) is a great example of a young player, who has a good balance in life, good values ​​in his family, a lot of charisma, he takes good care of himself, people love him… He is deservedly one of the best 21-year-old players we have seen. He has a great future without a doubt,” he said.

Tough ending

Djokovic said: “He will win many more Grand Slams, but hopefully not this one. Maybe when I retire, in fifteen years. Jokes aside, he already beat me here in five sets, I expect nothing less than that, a great battle on the court. He will bring out the best in me!”

Alcaraz, for his part, said that it could be “a perfect Sunday” if he wins Wimbledon and the Spanish national team wins the European Football Championship, whose final it will play against England.

“Sunday is going to be a fun day for the Spaniards, but I have to think about my job. I will concentrate on my match and we will see what happens. It would be a perfect Sunday,” he said.

And he concluded: “I would love to be part of a historic Sunday for Spanish sport. It is so close, but so far away, that I don’t dare say more than that, that I want my name to be on such a historic day. I hope that the fans don’t get the better of themselves, that they enjoy it and celebrate as much as they can.”