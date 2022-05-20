Williams indicated that “a preliminary agreement was reached on 137 articles” in the constitution, noting that the meeting agreed on the second chapter concerned with rights and freedoms, as well as the two chapters on the legislative and judicial authority, with the exception of a few articles that “do not exceed the fingers of one hand.”

Williams’ comments came at the conclusion of the work of the joint committee between the Libyan House of Representatives and the High Council of State in Cairo.

She said she respects and appreciates the efforts made by everyone in making tangible progress in these consultations and to continue to jointly seek consensus and constructive solutions to the contentious points.

The Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations called on the members of the Libyan Constitutional Path Committee to reach a final consensus on the remaining articles.

The head of the Libyan Parliament delegation in the meetings of the constitutional track in Cairo, Representative Suleiman Al-Faqih, confirmed the compatibility of about 140 articles of the draft Libyan constitution.

He pointed out that “the next round, during the next few weeks, will resolve the full consensus on the contentious articles between the House of Representatives and the Libyan state,” explaining that the meetings hosted by Cairo “witnessed a positive interaction from the State Council delegation.”

The head of the delegation of the Supreme Council of State in the meetings of the constitutional track in Cairo, Representative Shaaban Abu Sitta, said that “the Libyan people are waiting to achieve consensus between Parliament and the State Council through the constitutional track dialogue, explaining that consensus will be reached on the articles of the constitution as it is the constitutional basis necessary for holding elections.”