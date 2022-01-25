Backward compatibility is something that has become highly requested in recent years. Having the ability to play the games from your past consoles on your current system is something that is greatly appreciated and allows us to get back to where we were happy. However, not all of them offer this option, although it seems that someone else will join.

Rumors have recently spread that PlayStation would finally join the backward compatibility fever. While the PS5 allows you to play most PS4 titles, those from generations before it have been confined to their respective consoles. But there are more and more indications that we will see them again.

Is backwards compatibility almost a reality on PlayStation?

Rumors circulated a long time ago that PlayStation was preparing a new service that would allow backwards compatibility. Shortly after it was revealed that Sony it was registering a patent to allow the reproduction of games from its first generations of consoles. Now there is more fuel for the fires of speculation.

Some users in social networks they started reporting a bug in PlayStation Network. This made game trophies PS4 will be erased and the logo of the PS3 next to the titles. This has led us to believe that backward compatibility on PlayStation could be closer than we thought.

One of the theories suggests that there was some error when updating the system for the eventual arrival of PS3 titles. At the moment, the problem has been solved and there is no more sign of the old logo of this console, but the ‘damage’ has already been done. However, one point that could be negative is that this event could show that backward compatibility is planned only with the third generation of PlayStation.

The arrival of backwards compatibility PlayStation it looks more and more possible and it may be that seeing it in action is only a matter of time. An error of this type had not happened and also occurs just when these rumors are very active. Perhaps the next big event of Sony bring with you an official announcement. They would like to?

