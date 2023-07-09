The virtual and media fight between the singers continues strong Tekashi 6ix9ine and anuel aa. This conflict between celebrities has reached a new level with a challenging video posted on Instagram stories. In the video, Tekashi69 challenges Anuel to go to blows to put an end to the scandal that surrounds them.

The conflict between the two artists began when anuel posted a photo of her newborn daughter with Yailin “The Most Viral”. This caused the inconvenience of tekashi69, who stated that Anuel has not taken responsibility for his daughter in the three months since her birth and insulted him by calling him a “rat”. In response, Karol G’s ex recalled the Mexican rapper’s past problems related to crimes against minors and asked him to stay away from his daughter.

Faced with the accusations against him, Tekashi 6ix9ine finally responded to Anuel with a video in which he challenge to a punch fight. In the message, he accuses Anuel AA of not being authentic and mentions that he knows the true personality of the Puerto Rican. The 27-year-old rapper proposes that they lock themselves in a room and physically confront each other to solve the problem once and for all.

“Look, I want to fight with you. We are going to fight (fight), we are going to lock ourselves in a room and we are going to fight… I don’t know if you want to confuse your fans with the fact that you are a gangster and so on. I I know and you’re not like that, you walk with a security line, you walk with a ball of tigers. I know you and you don’t like to fight with anyone and I tell you that I want to fight with you, let’s fight,” is the message he sent Tekashi 6ix9ine to Anuel AA.

The rapper considers that this is the easiest way to solve the conflict and tells Anuel to forget what happened and focus on the fight. for his part Anuel AA has replied between quotation marks to the challenge of Tekashi69 with some Instagram stories where it says the following.

“What this individual wants and is trying to do is accuse me of abuse, me being innocent… Manipulating people and minds with money. That is the satanic plan that is here. Stay alive and don’t be fooled by anything or anyone. I know that for you it is entertainment, but my daughter is real life. The God that I serve does not leave the righteous in shame,” Anuel replied.

Tekashi 6ix9ine challenges Anuel AA to the blows for defending Yailín the most viral. There is an answer/ Photo: Instagram @anuel

Anuel’s reaction would suggest that he would be rejecting or evading Tekashi’s proposal to fight in order to put an end to their dispute for defending Yailín from each other, presumably.

The feud between the two rappers continues to generate controversy on social media, with supporters and fans taking sides in this confrontation. It remains to be seen if in an unexpected twist Anuel will accept Tekashi69’s challenge or if he will choose to approach the conflict in another way.

