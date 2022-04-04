For some years, Hollywood has presented various reboots, revivals and remakes. In fact, some of them have had great success with specialized critics, such as the Oscar-winning “CODA” and “West side story”. This concept has also been applied to a large extent to TV. In that sense, many hope that iconic series from the 90s will return in the short term. Within them, “The X files” it would be an exciting project for his fans.

Gillian Anderson has recently starred in “Sex education” and “The crown”, both Netflix productions. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Disney XD leaves TV: the reason for the withdrawal of the Walt Disney Company channels

The production opened in 1993 and starred David Duchovny as Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully. In this way, the actress was consulted by Variety magazine about the possibilities of reviving the story that led her to world fame. However, the star of “Sex education” and “The Crown” does not have good news for her fans.

“ It feels like such an old idea . I’ve done it, I’ve done it for many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note,” she said, referring to Scully’s pregnancy.

He also commented on what his condition would be to consider retaking his role: “To start having that conversation, there should be a new group of writers and it would have to pass the baton for it to feel like something new and progressive. So yeah, it’s very much a thing of the past.”

“The X-files” is one of the most famous and beloved series of the 90s. Photo: broadcast

YOU CAN SEE: “Granizo” on Netflix: what it is about, cast and everything about the most watched film in Peru

As you remember, “The Secret X Files” (title by which it is known in Latin America) had a couple of attempts to revive the plot. However, his movie, in 2008, was not well received and a denouement came with two additional seasons in 2016 and 2018.

For now, it is not known if there will be a reboot or an associated project for Star Plus, a platform where you can see the full content.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fantastic Animals 3″: Confirm Preview in Peru of “The Secrets of Dumbledore”

What is “The X-files” about?

FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are different: Mulder is a believer in the paranormal, while Scully looks to science for an opinion. Together they investigate unusual cases that lead them to alien conspiracies within the United States government, putting their lives and careers at risk.