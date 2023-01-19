Actor Will Smith posted a video with the song of the Russian rapper Xcho

American actor Will Smith posted a video with the song “You and I” by the Russian rapper of Armenian origin Xcho. The video appeared on his Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

It shows a man using a phone and a treadmill to film a scene of a car driving down a snowy road. At the same time, he uses a toy car that rides on the simulator. “You’d be surprised how many scenes in movies are shot this way,” Smith wrote.

However, the attention of subscribers was attracted not by the content of the video, but by the music in it. Russian-speaking users appeared in the comments, who began to send greetings to each other and joke that the actor had hired a Russian SMM manager. Some called Smith’s post courageous, noting that many now avoid using the Russian language. Other users condemned the star, emphasizing that now is not the time to upload tracks in Russian, since Russia is conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.