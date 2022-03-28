Oscar night is usually remembered for all the winners and the memorable speeches. However, at today’s ceremony we witnessed a rather awkward event, and one that is unknown if it was a planned prank or not. unexpectedly, Will Smithwho is nominated for Best Actor for king richard, hit Chris Rock, one of the presenters at the ceremony.

Before presenting the award for Best Documentary, Chris Rock made a joke about alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss, suffered by Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith. This was not amusing for the main actor of king richard, so he stood up furious, and hit him. Following that, Smith made a series of aggressive comments, demanding that Rock stop making jokes about his partner.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

As always, the internet did not hold back, and they already made a couple of memes.

did you see the pineapple that will smith fit chris rock???? pic.twitter.com/IDIPnq8Yf5 — isis (@vntits) March 28, 2022

The Will Smith household pic.twitter.com/tq4zIq4nVW — Jason Fanelli (@BigManFanelli) March 28, 2022

Me watching the Oscars.. All night // when Will Smith beat up Chris Rock and he wasn’t kidding.#Oscars#AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/vblZp8ww0V — Karem Dignity🎙️🇵🇪 (@KaremDignity) March 28, 2022

Wait son your mother is watching how Will Smith just hit someone#Oscars pic.twitter.com/sdcBtRQrGX — ZaredLZerø (@ZaredZer) March 28, 2022

Although some might think this was a planned prank, This was not the case. Smith’s fury was real, and a moment that will go down in Oscar history. You can check all the winners of this event here.

Via: Oscar