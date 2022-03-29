The actor took offense at a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, because of her bald spot. Pinkett-Smith has spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. After Will hit him, Rock said, “Will Smith just hit me.” After the slap, the actor repeatedly yelled at Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.”

When he accepted his Oscar, he apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as his fellow nominees. He didn’t mention Rock. The Academy said on Monday it condemned Will Smith’s actions during Sunday’s Oscars and plans to launch a formal review of his actions.

In a statement, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially begun a formal review surrounding the incident and will explore further actions and consequences in accordance with our statutes, standards of conduct and California law.”

Rock declined to press charges about the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Here is Smith’s full statement:

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Oscars was unacceptable and unforgivable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally.

I’d like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed and my actions weren’t indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the show’s producers, all attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I am deeply sorry that my behavior has tarnished what has been a beautiful journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.”