Tuesday, May 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Will Luis Díaz start with Liverpool vs. Real Madrid? This is what the press says

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz Liverpool

The Guajiro attacker steals all the attention in the preview of the Uefa Champions League final.

Less and less is missing for the long-awaited final of the Champions League, this Saturday May 28 in Paris, and All eyes are on the man who has been causing a sensation in England for four months: Luis Díaz.

‘Luis Díaz has to be a starter’

louis diaz

Luis Díaz celebrates a goal with Liverpool.

The Colombian, recently chosen in the ideal eleven of the FA Cup and who signs surprising numbers for the short time he has been in Liverpool, is a solution that many want to see against Real Madrid, in the dispute for ‘La Orejona’.

See also  The first comment from Liverpool on Mane's violent injury

Luis Díaz simply has to start for Liverpool against Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The Colombian has shown what a threat he can be in the final third since his arrival from FC Porto in January and he hopes to cause chaos on the biggest stage.”

(We recommend: Sebastián Montoya: ‘I have shown that I am not my father’s little son’).

“Sadio Mane is another person sure to lead the Reds line, having been in such good form of late, and Mohamed Salah looks set to displace Diogo Jota despite fears the Egyptian may be absent for a match. so important in the season”added the medium.

The truth is that Díaz has shown that he is a vital formula and, although at this time there must be two or three backup plans in Real Madrid to try to block him, his talent has been able to overcome everything and he will find a way to escape from that net. The safest thing is that he will be the owner.

See also  The players who won the Ballon d'Or the most times

More news

FOOTBALL

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #start #Liverpool #Real #Madrid #press

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

175 Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested during climate action in Rotterdam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.