Will Luis Díaz start with Liverpool vs. Real Madrid? This is what the press says

Less and less is missing for the long-awaited final of the Champions League, this Saturday May 28 in Paris, and All eyes are on the man who has been causing a sensation in England for four months: Luis Díaz.

‘Luis Díaz has to be a starter’

Luis Díaz celebrates a goal with Liverpool.

The Colombian, recently chosen in the ideal eleven of the FA Cup and who signs surprising numbers for the short time he has been in Liverpool, is a solution that many want to see against Real Madrid, in the dispute for ‘La Orejona’.

“Luis Díaz simply has to start for Liverpool against Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The Colombian has shown what a threat he can be in the final third since his arrival from FC Porto in January and he hopes to cause chaos on the biggest stage.”

“Sadio Mane is another person sure to lead the Reds line, having been in such good form of late, and Mohamed Salah looks set to displace Diogo Jota despite fears the Egyptian may be absent for a match. so important in the season”added the medium.

The truth is that Díaz has shown that he is a vital formula and, although at this time there must be two or three backup plans in Real Madrid to try to block him, his talent has been able to overcome everything and he will find a way to escape from that net. The safest thing is that he will be the owner.

