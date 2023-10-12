‘Lupin’, the series about Assane Diopthe most wanted thief in France, and who was also inspired by the character created by the writer Maurice Leblanc in 1905, is a hit on Netflix. On this platform, just a few days ago, the third season premiered, captivating everyone and everyone with its story and elegance. That motivated its great legion of fans to wonder if there will be a fourth season of the fiction starring Omar Sy, which is currently leading the top 10 of the most popular series of the red ‘N’.

For this reason, in the following note, we will tell you what is known about whether or not there is any possibility of making a new season of the French series that conquered the world.

Will ‘Lupine’ have season 4?

A week after the premiere of part 3, Netflix has not yet issued an official statement on the renewal of the series, for this reason, we will have to continue waiting for a statement from the platform. However, taking into account the great success of the fiction created by George Kay and François Uzanit is very likely that in the coming days we will have a statement from the streaming giant.

Assane Diop returned in a new season where he will do everything to protect his family. Photo: Netflix

Furthermore, the third season left an open ending; In that sense, it will not be difficult to continue the story, as Kay himself indicated in an interview with Infobae. “The series is designed to continue. As long as the characters have things to resolve, there will always be room for more episodes of ‘Lupin,’” he asserted.

When will ‘Lupine’ season 4 premiere?

It is still a mystery if there will be a new season of the series, but, if there is an official confirmation in the coming days, the fourth installment of the series could be released. ‘Lupine’ at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025. It is important to note that there is no defined pattern in terms of releases: the first was released in January 2021, the second arrived in June 2021, while the third, and for now last , was released in October 2023.

What is ‘Lupin’ season 3 about?

“Assane must learn to live hidden and away from his wife and son. When he can no longer bear the suffering they suffer because of him, he decides to return to Paris to make them an a priori delirious offer: leave France and start a new life in another country. But it is impossible to completely get rid of the ghosts of the past and a surprising return will disrupt his plans,” says the official synopsis of part 3 of ‘Lupin’.