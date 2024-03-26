Strong rumors on the Internet indicate that Shakira is in the development of what will be its next world tourwhich would be at the level of other internationally known stars and would review their greatest successes, as well as their most recent ones.

For some months now it has been rumored that the Colombian singer is in the preparations for what will be his next tour and recently she herself has fueled the rumors with photographs rehearsing for a secret show.

Shakira shared a couple of photographs through her social networks rehearsing on stage mounted on a secret set with his dancers and sparked suspicions that he is rehearsing what will be his next tour, presumably called 'Women No Longer Cry World Tour'.

Will it arrive in Mexico? Shakira would be preparing for her next world tour

Rumors suggest that this It would be the biggest tour of Shakira's entire career. and will have a concept with which he will be able to review his greatest hits, but also some recent songs from his album 'Las mujeres ya no cry'.

It is important to note that so far it has not been confirmed that the tour is a fact, but if it is done, it could visit different countries in Latin America and the United States, including Mexico.

