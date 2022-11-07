According to a new one video published by the marketing of PlayStation on the account Twitter official of the company, an inscription appears below the short images dedicated to Final Fantasy XVI.

The writing reads “Expected release Summer 2023. Exclusive PS5 for six months” so we officially have a possible launch window for the latest Square Enix effort, then we will most likely move on to the PC adaptation.

At the moment, although the writing comes from an official video, we invite you to take it with a grain of salt as there has been no communication printed by both companies in question but it is logical to think that this communication will take place shortly.

As the game nears completion, the team has turned their full attention to debugging and final tweaks. Now that things are starting to come together, the game is taking steps to become something truly special.

He recently commented Hiroshi Takai game director of the operation, which make chorus a Yoshida who confirmed that the development team is working on some refinements on the game. The latter has recently expressed himself about some questions about the racial inclusion of the game and why, according to some users, the game was full of predominantly Caucasian characters.