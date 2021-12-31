The year 2021 is now running out, given that there are very few hours to go 2022, and the gaming world is also preparing for next year, with many wishes from countless personalities. Among these there is also the legendary Hideaki Itsuno, director of the series of Dragon’s Dogma and of DMC and that in his post on Twitter he may have mentioned his work on a hypothetical Devil May Cry 6.

However, we would like to calm the spirits immediately, the developer has expressed himself exclusively on a unspecified project which is in progress and which is proceeding very well, at least in Itsuno’s opinion. Many fans therefore thought that it could refer to one of the most successful titles for the developer’s franchises, as indeed Devil May Cry 6, or the new Dragon’s Dogma.

However, the situation is still rather smoky and even if we believe the words of the famous developer, we advise you to take such news with great caution, at least until confirmed or official denial the situation.

Of course, however, if we were to really talk about a new DMC we would be faced with the possibility of continuing the series of Nephilim most loved in the world of video games, which with the fifth chapter has experienced a period of great success.

Happy new year 2022! The next project is definitely ahead of last year. Please look forward to it. – Hideaki Itsuno (@tomqe) December 31, 2021

Obviously we hope for future news and more exhaustive news, even if in the last months of 2021 there had been a lot of some pressing rumors for Dragon’s Dogma 2 with even the graphics engine of Resident Evil Village 8. Consequently, it doesn’t seem too absurd that this is precisely the second installment of the franchise instead of DMC.

Like the same Itsuno however, he has shown us on many occasions, we just have to wait and see the potential of the development team and the whimsical mind of the Japanese leader.