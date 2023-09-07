when we thought that ‘Toy Story’ had finished with the release of the fourth film, Disney announced that pixar would begin to produce a fifth installment that this time would mark the end for the history of Woody, Buzz and company toys. In this context, theories began to emerge among fans about a possible plot for ‘Toy Story 5’among them, that Andy, the first owner and the child with whom the story began, would return in its adult version and with children, who would be the new owners of their beloved childhood companions. Is it true that he will be the protagonist again?

Will Andy return in ‘Toy Story 5’?

Despite the fact that many fans want to see the reunion between Andy and his beloved Woody, Buzz Lightyear and company, this has not yet been confirmed and it is likely that the plot of ‘Toy Story 5’ revolves around a new adventure completely removed from the first owner of the toys. Also, according to popular Twitter influencer MyTimeToShineHello — who is known for unraveling Hollywood secrets even before the official media — the fan theory would be seriously wrong. “Forget it, I just confirmed Andy is not in ‘Toy Story 5,'” he tweeted on his official account.

What will ‘Toy Story 5’ be about?

At the moment, neither Disney nor Pixar have announced what story they will develop for the movie ‘Toy Story 5’, so speculation about the plot may continue to arise among fans until the production companies confirm what the new adventure for Woody will be. and buzz. “Our audience wants to be surprised, but also with some comfort in their expectations. So, we have several sequels in the works. We’re doing a sequel to Inside Out, again with Joy and Sadness. We also have another ‘Toy Story’ project, so Woody and Buzz will be back,” said Peter Docter, CEO and head of creative at Pixar, in an interview with Variety.