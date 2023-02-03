The February 17th it will arrive on PC and old and new generation consoles Wild Heartsthe new IP published by Electronic Arts And Koei Tecmo. The title looks like a hunting video game in full style Monster Hunters to which you can interface both in singleplayer and multiplayer mode. Lewis Harveythe game’s executive producer, recently exposed himself by answering a few questions in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on ​​Reddit.

During the question and answer session, the main topic seemed to be the topic of microtransactions and additional content and, according to the producer, there will be no in-game purchases while many free downloadable DLCs are planned. Following this statement Lewis Harvey did not add many details but it seems that the various additions will mainly concern the quantity of kemono featured in the game.

The Kemono are nothing more than the monsters that we are going to hunt in the game and it seems that at launch there will be twenty of them all to be discovered. In the same AMA there was also talk of the graphic quality of the title, on new generation consoles it will be possible to decide whether to play in 4k or 2k. Wild Heart looks to have great potential to be a great game and in all honesty we can’t wait to get our hands on it.