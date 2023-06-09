Wild animals walked an average of no less than 73 percent further during the strict corona lockdowns in the first half of 2020 than they did exactly a year earlier. This is the conclusion of international research led by Marlee Tucker, ecologist at Radboud University, published in Science. Wild animals covered more meters and they also moved closer to roads.
