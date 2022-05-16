“The strange world of Jack” hit the big screen in 1993. The script was written by Tim Burton and the film was directed by Henry Selick. At the time, the film created a great revolution within the children’s film industry, as it was considered too dark to be aimed at children.

However, over the years, more children’s productions have been seen with that touch of darkness; however, none has been able to overcome the stop motion shown in the film that brought together Christmas and Halloween.

After 29 years of its premiere, both the story and its characters and songs are still remembered and continue to attract the attention of new generations. So, Why didn’t Tim Burton think of a sequel?

Tim Burton and the characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Photo: pinterest @9GAG

Would Tim Burton make a sequel to “The Nightmare Before Christmas”?

During a conversation with the Comic Book medium, the actor who lent his voice to Jack Skellington and who composed the unforgettable melody of the film, Danny Elfmantalked about a possible sequel:

“I think Tim [Burton] has always felt that [es necesaria una secuela], this is what it is. But you know, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if [la historia] come back… If I had a new version, I would definitely go for a ride with it. But he never expressed any interest in it. I think he felt that this was a pure thing and that it was what it was and that trying to do sequels, I think it just didn’t inspire him. But I won’t speak for Tim. It’s his universe.”

Elfman also emphasized how exciting it was for him and the entire production team to see the favorable response from the public, contradicting the idea of ​​Disney, which thought that the film would not be a box office because of the darkness it presented.

He added that it is surprising for him to be able to see hundreds of children singing “This is Halloween” to this day.