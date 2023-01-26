Mexico.- On the morning of Wednesday, January 25, we woke up to the news that the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, sent 31 M-1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to defend against the Russian offensive.

The rest of the day ‘World War 3’ was trending on Twitter and President Joe Biden is relatednot because I have made any direct statement against Vladimir Putin and Russia, but from a video recorded in March 2022.

On that occasion, the leader of the White House defended himself from the incisive questions of the press with the argument that “it will be called World War III” when they send “offensive materiel like planes and tanks”.

“The idea that we are going to send offensive material such as planes and tanks (…) is called World War III,” the Democratic president said on that occasion.

The video, to a certain extent decontextualized, was used by users of the social network owned by Elon Reeve Musk such as the journalist Víctor García Guerrero, who asked the question: “What do we call it?”, referring to the US military support for Ukraine .

The 31 M-1 Abrams tanks that Joe Biden sent to his counterpart Volodímir Zelenski, was considered by a sector of the international press as “a gift” for the 45th birthday of the European on January 25.

The shipment of military vehicles manufactured by General Dynamics will have an approximate value of 400 million dollars, around 366 million euros.