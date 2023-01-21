Prosecutor Chinè had also asked for the same sentences for the other clubs as in the previous trial, but the judges responded spade to this part of the indictment

But why the sting on Juve and the “sorry we were wrong” for the other eight clubs (Samp, Empoli, Genoa, Pisa, Pescara, Parma, Pro Vercelli and the old Novara) on the stand accused for the stupid capital gains affair? In practice: if there have been offenses, Juve cannot have organized them alone. It is no coincidence that the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè had asked for the managers and the other eight companies of the process whose reopening he had requested, the confirmation of the requests formulated in the first and second instance and rejected by the judges. The Court of Appeal, on the other hand, gave a spade to this piece of the indictment. So, only Juve. The reason can perhaps be identified in one word: system. And in an article of the Sports Justice Code, number 4, the one on “lack of loyalty”. See also European Championships in Rome, silver medal for synchronized swimming

SYSTEM — For the judges, the interceptions and all the gigantic preliminary material of the “Prisma” investigation (14,000 pages) constituted a deliberate and repeated attempt to circumvent the rules. It is no coincidence that Fabio Paratici’s “black book” was one of the keys to the process. One of the things that must have impressed the judges is the use of the famous x, “without any technical reference and without any method”. At that point Chinè left aside the individual assessment on a case-by-case basis, which Juve’s memory instead dealt with in detail. The hyper-evaluation of the footballer in the budget was no longer under discussion, but precisely the “system”. Article 4 said in paragraph 1 of article 31 (economic management violations, which only provides for a fine): I am the center of history, you have become the periphery.

TEN DAYS — Only with the reasons, however, will it be possible to really understand the picture and it is precisely for this reason that the Juve defense is waiting for them to set up the appeal to the guarantee college at Coni. They will arrive soon, within 10 days. Only then will the genesis of the -15 blow that pushed Juve’s rankings down heavily. See also Barcelona is ready to negotiate with Christensen

January 21 – 11:02

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#sting #Juve #clubs #reasons #Court