You’ve already checked your bags, and there are minutes left to get on the plane and discover that paradisiacal destination. A photo of the tickets for Instagram? Maybe you should think twice before doing it. This gesture that many passengers make to share on social networks that they are going on vacation can be dangerous.

It is a very nice image to remember and why not? Also to show off to friends and family that in the coming days your only concern will be sunbathing and visiting spectacular places. Apparently, the plane ticket that the airline gives you to get on the plane includes the flight number, the origin and destination of the flight, the date, time, seat number and other information about the company.

However, the photograph of the passage can give more information than the simple destination. Specifically, the barcode included in the plane ticket can be the culprit that hackers access personal data such as your phone number. And intimate information that scammers use to steal money. As a result of having your contact, criminals can bring you down with credible messages, posing as a company, in order to gain access to all the information you store on the device. Today, mobile phones are one of the most precious assets, since a long list of juicy information for cybercriminals is stored in this small device. From private videos and images to full access to bank accounts, credit cards or app passwords.

Fraudsters impersonate companies every day and many people suffer the consequences of this type of fraud. Thus, to keep your privacy safe and that scammers, through phishing, do not deceive you, the most advisable thing is not to publish any photograph of the plane ticket, and enjoy your desired trip.