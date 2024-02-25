The Lent, a 40-day period preceding Easter, marks a time of reflection and sacrifice for the Catholic faithful. Among the traditions that accompany it, abstinence from red meat on Fridays takes on special relevance. In this context, the fish emerges as a nutritious and flavorful alternative.

The roots of this practice date back to the early Church, where meat was considered a food associated with celebrations. He fish, due to its accessibility and lower costbecame a natural option for days of penance.

Beyond its practicality, fish has deep symbolism in Christian tradition. Jesus himself referred to his disciples as “fishers of men.”, and several miracles reported in the Bible involve fishing. In this way, the consumption of fish during Lent becomes an act of connection with faith and a reminder of Christ's sacrifice.

Flavors and options for all tastes

In Mexico, Lent becomes an explosion of culinary flavors and aromas. Mojarra and tilapia, due to their affordable price and versatility, top the list of preferences. Shrimp, with its versatility in the kitchen, follows closely, along with tuna, practical and nutritious in its different presentations. Dogfish and curvina, in season during this period, also join the popular options.

For those looking to explore further, catfish, red snapper, sawfish and mullet offer alternatives with unique flavors and textures.

Prices: information for a smart purchase

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) offers valuable information to make informed decisions when purchasing fish. Gulf mullet, large trevally and carp are among the cheapest options, while trout, tilapia fillet and Gulf sawfish command higher prices.

Average prices of fish and seafood in Mexico per kilo: Profeco

Lisa del Golfo: 59.12

Large horse mackerel: 63.21

Carp: 78.03

Red base fillet: 78.66

Catfish: 82.43

Flag: 82.91

Small tilapia mojarra: 84.24

Large tilapia mojarra: 90.22

Country or sea trout: 98.37

Tilapia fillet: 107.36

Gulf Sierra: 113.10

Recommendations for a responsible Lent

To make the most of this time, it is recommended:

Compare prices: Search different markets and stores to find the best deals.

Buy seasonally: Eat seasonal fish to obtain better quality and price.

Vary the options: Try different types of fish to discover new flavors and recipes.

Consume responsibly: Choose sustainably caught fish to protect the environment.

The consumption of fish during Lent goes beyond a simple tradition. It is a culinary experience full of symbolism, flavor and responsibility. With a little planning and knowledge, we can enjoy a nutritious, delicious and sustainable Lent.