Grupo 5 is one of the most successful cumbia orchestras in the country and its leader, Christian Yaipén, one of the most influential singers in the artistic world. They travel the country to be present in most of the shows and festivities. Recently, his name became trending on twitter for a video they shared on their social networks about their recent public appearance. What were you doing to generate thousands of comments and mentions? Here we tell you.

What was Group 5 doing in Tarapoto?

This August 20 marks another year of the founding of Tarapoto, and since Saturday the 19th various artistic activities and shows have been carried out, such as those of Grupo 5 and Corazón Serrano. The Christian Yaipén orchestra performed a serenade and unleashed madness in the place.

Group 5 performs in Tarapoto for the city’s 241 anniversary. Photo: composition LR/Group 5

They sang the best songs from the Monsefú collective, such as ‘Motor y motivo’, ‘El ritmo de mi corazón’ and ‘La culebrítica’. The public uproar was so great that their name became a trend on social networks. The group’s fanpage shared part of their concert and generated thousands of reactions.

What did a fan do during the Grupo 5 concert in Tarapoto?

An incident occurred hours before Tarapoto’s 241-year anniversary, on the night of August 19. Grupo 5 appeared to celebrate this event and a fan took the stage to sing along with their vocalist, Christian Yaipén. Attendees recorded what happened and shared it on social networks.

It all happened when Elmer Yaipén’s son sang ‘Another night without you’. A woman crossed the security of the place and ran to hug the interpreter. The officers intervened and removed her from the stand peacefully.