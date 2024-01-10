We are days away from the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, so fans are already rubbing their hands. The Green Bellies of León will debut as technical director next Wednesday, January 17, 2024, when they receive the runner-up in Mexican soccer: the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.
The Uruguayan Jorge Bava, only forty-two years old, already had a brief experience in Mexican soccer, when in 2008, while still a player, he wore the Rojinegros del Atlas shirt. As a coach, however, it will be next Wednesday when he has his first game, so everyone's eyes will be on the South American strategist, who has just done things very well in the Uruguayan league.
Tigres will have to face matchday one without the presence of their starting goalkeeper Nahuel: 'Patón' Guzmán. This is due to the expulsion suffered in the final against the Águilas del América. Action that will keep him away from the green rectangle during the first three dates of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
León vs Tigres will be the match that will close day number of the Mexican championship. The reason? An agreement between both boards, since the two squads were among the last to close ranks in 2023. Tigres for playing the Liga Mx final, and the Esmeraldas for their participation in the club world cup.
