Many of us sometimes experience feeling “tired all the time”, which is often nothing to worry about, especially when it occurs for a short period and for a specific reason.

But unexplained tiredness that lasts for a long time can be a concern and may require a visit to the doctor to find out the causes and try to treat them, as it can affect lifestyle choices, habits and mood, and it can also cause many traffic accidents.

The website of the National Health Service in Britain (NHS) explains that there are three main causes of unexplained fatigue, or as it is known as “tiredness all the time”, which are:

psychological reasons

Psychological causes are the most common cause of fatigue, as they lead to lack of sleep or insomnia, and thus fatigue during the day.

Psychological causes include:

stress

Emotional trauma (eg bereavement, separation)

– Depression

– worry

physical causes

Certain health conditions can make you feel overwhelmed, and fatigue is a symptom of many conditions, including:

– Anemia due to iron deficiency

– Thyroid

Sleep and respiratory arrest