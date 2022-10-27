The Porrussian authorities in the region of Zaporizhiaannexed by Russia, have begun to search the cell phones of citizens with the excuse that the martial law of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the province it implies “military censorship”.

“As of today, in the Zaporizhia region, law enforcement officials have begun a preventive and selective check of citizens’ mobile phones,” Vladimir Rogov, a representative of the pro-Russian authorities imposed by Russia, wrote on his Telegram channel. the southern province.

He explained that the agents are targeting “subscriptions to the propaganda resources of the kyiv terrorist regime” by the owners of the mobile phones. “If a person is subscribed to the propaganda resources, he will receive a warning and if they continue to consume that information, the violators will be fined,” Rogov said.

According to this representative from the Zaporizhia region, the martial law recently introduced by Putin in this province and three others annexed last September “involves military censorship.”

Rogov also reported the creation of a Telegram bot called “stopterror” where any citizen can “anonymously report any information about saboteurs, people carrying out subversive activities and openly threatening persecution by the kyiv regime.”

Russia accuses Ukraine of not wanting to negotiate peace

Russia on Thursday accused Ukraine of withdrawing from peace talks in March “on orders” from the United States.despite the fact that “a very, very difficult balance had been struck” between kyiv and Moscow.

“In fact, the text was ready. (…) And then, suddenly, the Ukrainian side disappeared from the radar, said that it no longer wanted to continue the negotiations,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov lamented. The Kremlin spokesman indicated that President Vladimir Putin considered it “obvious” that “such a rejection of the agreements already agreed upon clearly occurred by order of Washington.” “It’s totally obvious,” he insisted.

The press asked Peskov about the statements made the day before, after meeting with Putin, by the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who said that his Russian counterpart was willing to negotiate with kyiv.

According to Peskov, Russia is “ready to guarantee its interests at the negotiating table.” “We want it, but in this precise case, we speak of a total reluctance on the part of Ukraine“said the spokesman.

the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he quickly ruled out the possibility of opening negotiations with Moscow and denounced Putin’s “prepared rhetoric”.

At the end of September he was more categorical and said that he would not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin was its president. Negotiations between kyiv and Moscow have been paralyzed since March and both parties blame each other for this blockade.

