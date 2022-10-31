Data from the Securities and Exchange Commission, published on its official website, indicates that Musk took this step immediately after “completing” the acquisition of Twitter, on October 27.

The American “The Hill” website said that Musk “has become the sole director of Twitter”.

The company revealed that Twitter board members Brett Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kurdistan, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lynn Fox, Patrick Bechet, Egon Durban, V-V Lee and Mimi Alemayehu “will no longer serve on the board.”

The dissolution of the board of directors is among a series of changes made by the American billionaire after his acquisition of the company last week, following six months of negotiations.

On the first day of taking over the micro-blogging site, Musk fired several managers and executives.

Musk had previously made statements suggesting that his vision for Twitter is to make it a platform for freedom of expression, and an economically productive project like all his other projects.

It is noteworthy that the value of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter amounted to $ 44 billion.