The Mexican team is experiencing a moment of change, in general all of national football. But specifically, as far as the Tri is concerned, the federations are on the hunt to choose the best possible coach, who meets what the project is looking for for the next World Cup where Mexico will be hosts. Between the excess of vacations on the part of Yon de Luisa and his entourage and the enormous list of options, the decision has taken too long.
Today, in 90min I can confirm that the list is focused on 4 four coaches: Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera as the leaders, Ambriz recently entered the fight and Marcelo Bielsa as the dream name but difficult to achieve. However, the list of options has been reduced over the days, because at the end of 2022, there was talk of more than 10 coaches in the mind of the FMF, one of them was Matías Almeyda and indeed Luisa confirmed that He met the profile but there was a reason that stopped his arrival.
Yon affirms that Matías was one of the strong names within the Mexican Football Federation, but there was never any contact with him. Any intention of offering El Tri collapsed once Almeyda renewed with AEK Athens until 2028, as it was a sign of the Argentine’s fidelity to the Greek project and also, this fact would complicate the negotiations too much, since his “signing” would not be easy, something that will not happen with Almada and Ambriz, who also have a club but are teams from the Liga MX is willing to release them.
