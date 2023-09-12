From creators of ‘Ted’, another film arrives equally or even more incorrect: ‘Sons of a bitch’. The film, which stars dogs, is a comedy suitable only for adults, since, taking into account what was seen in the teddy bear movie, it contains quite risque humor, which is not allowed for minors. age. The film is under the direction of Josh Greenbaum and has a cast made up of world-renowned actors.

For this reason, and taking into account that its premiere is Thursday, September 14, 2023In the next note, we will tell you which actors will lend their voices to this crazy adventure.

Who are the actors of ‘Hijos de perra’?

1. Will Ferrell as Reggie

The 56-year-old American actor and comedian plays Reggie, a naive and optimistic border terrier who is abandoned on the streets by Doug, his owner. Ferrel is a renowned performer who participated in films of the same genre such as ‘Austin Powers’, ‘Zoolander’, ‘Elf’, ‘The Wedding Crashers’, among others.

Will Ferrell as Reggie Photo: LR composition/Universal Pictures/AFP See also Deleted Scene From “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Is Released With Tom Holland, Willem Dafoe And More

2. Jamie Foxx as Bug

Jamie Foxx, whose real name is Eric Marlon Bishop, is a 55-year-old actor, comedian and singer, who won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, among other awards, for his work in the 2004 film ‘Ray’ In ‘Sons of a Bitch’, Foxx plays Bug, a very foul-mouthed and talkative Boston terrier.

Jamie Foxx as Bug Photo: LR composition/Universal Pictures/AFP

3. Randall Park as Hunter

Randall Park is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter of South Korean parents who worked on various television and film projects such as ‘The office’, ‘Wandavision’, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, ‘Aquaman’, etc. In the film, Park voices Hunter, a majestic Great Dane.

Randall Park as Hunter Photo: LR composition/Universal Pictures/AFP

4. Isla Fisher as Maggie

Isla Fisher is an Australian actress and writer who came to Hollywood in 2002 when she participated in the film ‘Scooby-Doo’. From there she forged a rich career in the industry in films such as ‘The Wedding Breakers’, ‘Hot Rod’, ‘Rango’, among others. In ‘Sons of a Bitch’, Fisher plays Maggie, an Australian shepherd who puts the feminine touch on the main quartet.

Isla Fischer as Maggie. Photo: LR composition/Universal Pictures/AFP See also The judge summons five investigated for the death of the butcher in the bullring

Who completes the cast of ‘Hijos de perra’?

Josh Gad as Gus

Sofia Vergara as Deliliah the Couch

Will Forte as Doug

Brett Gelman as Willy

Rob Riggle as Rolf

Jamie Demetriou as Chester

Greta Lee as Belle

Dennis Quaid as himself.

What is ‘Sons of a bitch’ about?

“They say a dog is man’s best friend, but what if man is a complete idiot? When Reggie, a naive and optimistic border terrier, is abandoned on the city streets by his humble owner, Doug. Reggie was sure that his beloved owner would never abandon him to the purpose. But when he meets a chatty, foul-mouthed Boston terrier named Bug, he realizes that he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless scoundrel that he is.

Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and their friends—Maggie, a smart Australian shepherd who has been displaced by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter, an anxious Great Dane stressed by his job as an emotional support animal—hatch a plan. and they embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home…and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves most. (Hint: it’s not his foot)”, says the official synopsis of ‘Hijos de perra’.