Gabriela Warkentin: “Sheinbaum won because the other candidates were very bad”

The format is very bad and the production quality is very bad, they will say that it is what matters the least and I would say that it is what matters the most. Because a good format and good production help the debate flow. I am very sorry that the INE has gone backwards regarding formats. I was very surprised that Xóchitl Gálvez arrived so stiff and out of place, she seemed unaware that the camera was on top of her. She saw her ballots, she seemed unfocused, she seemed very nervous. She missed the opportunity to land some important blows that could upset the official candidate. Jorge Álvarez Máynez, with a strange smile that made him uncomfortable all the time, seemed to play a strange role as a passer of balls, attacking from one side and the other without being very clear why he is in that fight, he has little to contribute. Claudia Sheinbaum played a little at home, she seemed a little calmer, not because of herself, but because of how badly the other two were doing. She won Sheinbaum, not because she was better, but because the others were infinitely bad.