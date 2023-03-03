Mexico.- The deputy of the PAN, Santiago Creel challenged President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to explain what he lived for 12 years without workingin response to their accusations for promoting the march in defense of the INE.

In a video posted on his social networks on March 1, Santiago Creel warned AMLO that all his money is publicly declared, while the president probably hides his with relatives or in “yellow envelopes.”

“Andrés Manuel, don’t come to me with that story. I speak to you like this, about you, because I speak to you as Andrés Manuel López Obrador and not to the President of the Republic. You say that I have more money than you; maybe, but who knows. I have everything declared publicly in bank accounts. Surely you hide it with your family, friends or in yellow envelopes“said the baker.

Quoting the singer Chicho Ché, who is often mentioned by AMLO, the president of the Chamber of Deputies asked the chief executive “who pomped” when challenging him to explain the origin of his income during the 12 years he was in search of the presidency without working.

“Since you talked about money, I have a challenge for you, why don’t you explain to Mexico what you lived on for 12 years without working? And you presume not to have bank accounts, thenIt’s like Chico Ché says: ‘who pompó?’. So, don’t come to me with that story,” Creel launched.

The PAN deputy reproached López Obrador for his “lack of memory”, since he assures that he was his lawyer for many years without charging him anythingand even received him in his own home and shared their life stories, as both agreed on their ideals of fighting for democracy.

“We agreed on the fight for democracy. Today you went from being a social fighter to a despot. Please, Andrés Manuel, go to the mirror. Instead, my fight continues for freedoms,” she asserted.

Along these lines, Santiago Creel assured AMLO that he will be the first to register for the presidential candidacy for the 2024 electionsince it has the purpose of fixing the “mess” that the 4T has left and putting an end to the divisions.

“Perhaps what hurts you the most is that I have been part of a generation that has built more institutions than you have destroyed. That is precisely why I’ll be the first to sign up to fix your mess, to rebuild what you’ve thrown away, to respect the law, because the law, remember, the law is the law. I am also going to sign up to reconcile this country that you divided, to recover the time we have lost, so as not to continue making people poorer and to recover the Mexican greatness that we all deserve,” warned the PAN member.

“I await your response to the challenge, perhaps your response will be threats or outright persecution against me or my family, we’ll see, but for now here I am, facing you,” concluded the president of the Chamber of Deputies.

