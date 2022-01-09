During Sony’s reveal of the Playstation VR2 at this year’s CES, it showed off PSVR 2 footage of Horizon Call Of The Mountain.

The brief glimpse we had of this new Horizon spin-off certainly looked impressive, but what would you say if I told you that it was already possible to play through the entirety of Horizon Zero Dawn in VR, from the first person perspective?

Well, you can say what you want really because it’s true and that’s exactly what I’m doing in this week’s VR Corner, which you can find just below these words. In it, I show off 20 minutes of Luke Ross’ new REAL VR mod for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn. So, if you want to find out what it feels like to be stood on by a Tallneck, to sit atop a galloping Strider or to skip through all those annoying NPC conversations all whilst being fully immersed in virtual reality, look no further.

Now, I’m going to own up to a big mistake here because it turns out I accidentally downloaded an older version of this mod for this week’s video and I only realized at about lunchtime on Friday as I was grabbing a link to Luke’s Patreon. That was about an hour before I started writing this blog so if you’re wondering, yes, I am currently very, very angry with myself.

Nevertheless, version 2.2.4 of Luke’s Horizon Zero Dawn mod corrects a couple of the issues you’ll see in this video. Notably it smooths out the stick turning massively and improves the camera for parkour and climbing, effectively bringing the first-person viewpoint out of the experimental phase and making it the default setting.

Aside from that though, the look and feel of roaming Zero Dawn’s gorgeous open world is pretty much the same in both versions, so you’ll still get a good look at how it feels to be fully immersed in Guerilla’s post-apocalyptic robo-world .

If you want to try out Luke’s mod for yourself, you can find it over on his Patreon where you’ll also get access to his other REAL VR mods as well. Do make sure you download the latest version for the best results, mind …

