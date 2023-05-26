Who is Mary Cavallaro, the wife of Gino Cataldo guest on Today is another day: age, years, son, journalist

Who is the wife of Gino Castaldo, the well-known music journalist guest on Today is another day? This is Mary Cavallaro, a young press agent with whom she appears in many social photos. The two got married in 2016. At the beginning of 2020, the music critic and his wife became parents of little Arturo. Gino Castaldo, signature of Repubblica but for years now also voice of Radio 2, was born in 1950 in Naples. He then moved to Rome to pursue his dream of becoming a journalist.

Always a lover of writing and music, over the years he has managed to combine his two great passions by embarking on a successful career as a journalist and music critic. Gino Castaldo directed its supplement Music! and has curated numerous initiatives of the group the Espresso.

Since 2005, together with Ernesto Assante, he has held the rock lessons. Journey to the center of music with the aim of deepening, thanks to guided listening and the help of videos and films, the story of those who have entered the legend of rock. Since 2011, on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 pm, always together with Assante, he has hosted the Playlist program on Radio Capital. Since 2017 he has hosted the Back2Back program on Rai Radio 2, together with Ema Stokholma. He also conducts on Radio 2 during the evenings of the Sanremo Festival.