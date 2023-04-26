The Chelsea goalkeeper (who paid him 80 million) could be exchanged with Onana and end up at Inter: the passion for birds, the maxi-clause collected by Athletic and that misunderstanding with Sarri…
He wasn’t even 23 when he arrived in London as the highest paid goalkeeper in history. Eighty million euros as per the release clause, paid to Athletic Bilbao: a huge amount. Yet, in all the locker rooms he has been in, he has earned the nickname “goldfinch”.
#Kepa #expensive #goalkeeper #history #raised #goldfinches
Leave a Reply