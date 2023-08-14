The scenario that many experts predicted for the primary elections in Argentina, a scenario in which the citizens’ votes were divided into three thirds, had an unexpected protagonist: the right-wing Javier Milei was the candidate with the most votes in the entire political arc.

With almost 7 million votes, the libertarian economist, leader of the La Libertad Avanza formation, not only capitalized on the discontent vote of Argentine society, but also became the politician with the most votes among the candidates for the Presidency for 22 October.

Milei, who with her ‘anti-caste’ and provocative speech especially captured the vote of the disenchanted citizens, is a true ‘rock star’ who this Sunday managed to kick the board of Argentine politics.

With a speech in which he installed the dollarization proposal, to demolish the Central Bank and promising to pass a “chainsaw” through public spending, became the pre-candidate for the Argentine Presidency with the most votes out of all those who competed in the primaries held this Sunday.

The libertarian economist draws attention for his tousled motorcycle helmet-shaped hairstyle and “sky-colored eyes”, he identifies with a lion, whose head spewing fire is the logo of his space, and is characterized by expressing himself with an aggressive and even violent tone.

Born on October 22, 1970 in the city of Buenos Aires, Milei has a degree in Economics from the University of Belgrano and has two other postgraduate degrees, and has served as an economic advisor in various organizations, political candidates and recently in Aeropuertos Argentina 2000.

Javier Milei is known for his ultraliberal ideologies. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP

He will turn 53 on the day of the general elections, which he will arrive as the candidate with the most votes in the primaries, something that even he could not imagine, after having been considered an invention of the media because he began to gain public notoriety in 2016 for his interventions in the local press characterized by radical anti-system and traditional political “anti-caste” discourses.

The political space that it heads, La Libertad Avanza, surprised by being the most voted force in the country (31.63%), over the opposition coalition Together for Change (27.83%) and the pro-government Union for the Homeland (26, 19%), with 72% of the vote counted.

Milei, accompanied by the vice-presidential candidate, Victoria Villarruel, promised, in a country beset by more than a decade of inflation that climbed above 115% annually last June, not only dollarize the economy, to abandon the devalued Argentine peso, but also demolish the Central Bank and pass a “chainsaw” through state spending.

“It is a historic moment for all of us, unthinkable,” said Villarruel, in the first statements almost four hours after the end of the elections, when the official results had not yet been published.

His dollarization proposals dominated the public agenda for a good part of the campaign and infused society with liberal ideas, although the defense of the organ purchase-sale market and suspicions of alliances with the main pro-government candidate, the minister, also generated commotion. of Economy, Sergio Massa, in some districts.

Milei suffered physical and psychological violence from her family, which led to her distancing herself from her parents, whom she became close to during the pandemic, while she has a very close relationship with her sister Karina, whom she defines as “the boss” and which is your emotional support.

Javier Milei this Sunday after winning the primaries in Argentina.

Besides, the mastiff dogs with whom he lives and whom he called as famous economists are very important and even came to have a deep and mystical relationship with a deceased.

In interviews, he is shown wearing a jacket and tie, but at his rallies he breaks out in the ‘rock star’ style, a fame that he also acquired for having been part of a rock band in his youth. He was also a goalkeeper for the Chacarita team.

It is understood that the young vote could have been key in this Sunday’s victory, as well as that of those disenchanted with traditional politicians due to the recurring crises in Argentina.

Be that as it may, almost seven million citizens chose this candidate who came to kick the board of Argentine politics.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE