Who is Amelia Villano, the Belen Rodriguez impersonator on Tale e Quale Show

Amelia Villano is a young singer and TikToker, known for having participated in The Voice and for being considered the imitator of Belen Rodriguez. Precisely in these roles we will see her as the fourth judge on Tale e Quale Show on Rai 1, in Carlo Conti’s programme. Amelia Villano will be on the jury alongside Loretta Goggi, Cristiano Malgioglio and Giorgio Panariello. Let’s find out who she is.

Known as a speaker, Amelia has also worked as a singer and actress. On her social networks she made herself known thanks to her extraordinary beauty and some of her ironic videos (including imitations of the showgirl Belen Rodriguez). She was born in Alife (in the province of Caserta), she graduated as a fashion technician and has always studied dance and singing. In 2015 you took part in the talent show The Voice of Italy and continued to study theater and acting at the Accademia Artisti. In 2020 she released her single she The Light is On and in the meantime she opened a profile on TikTok which allowed her to gain a large following.

In recent months there has been talk of an alleged flirtation between Amelia Villano and Eros Ramazzotti.