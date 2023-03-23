Alessandro Carida has become a leading figure in the Italian film industry

Alexander Cardia is an Italian entrepreneur born on February 18, 1975 in the Cinecittà district in Rome. With a height of 1.73 meters, graying hair and dark eyes, Alexander Cardia is of the astrological sign of Aquarius. He is best known for being the administrator of the Universal Film Academy, an important training academy for aspiring film directors, actors, screenwriters, voice actors and film producers. Thanks to his passion for cinema and communication, Alexander Cardia achieved great success in the business world, becoming a leading figure in theItalian film industry.

Son of Martinelli Rita and Carlo Cardia, Alessandro has a brother named Massimiliano. Growing up in a family that has always supported him in his choices, Alessandro has shown from an early age that he has a great entrepreneurial spirit, which has led him to build an important career in the world of cinema and communication.

Alexander Cardia is the example of the entrepreneur who, thanks to his passion and his determination, managed to build an empire in the world of film training. His career has been characterized by numerous successes, but also by difficulties that he has been able to overcome thanks to his tenacity and his ability to adapt to market changes. Thanks to her passion for cinema and his determination, Alessandro Cardia managed to build an important career in the business world, becoming a leading figure in the Italian film industry.



