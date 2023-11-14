Of course it’s not a normal E46 M3, but it’s still a ridiculous amount of money.

We all want to drive a BMW M3. Fortunately, you don’t have to be a millionaire to buy one. A nice E46 M3 is not an unattainable dream car. Well, prices have risen a bit in recent years, but you can still save money if you make an effort.

At least, that applies to a normal copy. There is now an M3 CSL for sale in the Netherlands that has an insanely high asking price. We already revealed it in the title: this car should cost €229,950 (!).

Well, an M3 CSL is of course a fairly rare car. 1,383 examples were built, while a total of 86,000 E46 M3s rolled off the production line. A large part of the CSL is also right-hand drive, which means there are only 841 left-hand drive CSLs.

The CSL mainly relies on its weight, unlike the new M4 CSL. The latter weighs 1,625 kg, while the original M3 CSL weighs 1,385 kg. This car therefore lives up to the name Coupe Sport Leichtbau a little more.

The added value of the CSL is not in the extra power, because the CSL only has 17 hp more. The torque increased by 5 Nm, so you won’t notice much of that. What you should notice is the modified chassis and the tightened steering. And then there is also the 50% extra downforce thanks to the aerodynamic adjustments.

All this is enough to make the M3 CSL an acclaimed car, but it’s not all hosanna. The CSL was only available with an SMG gearbox, and it doesn’t age well. And you want a manual gearbox in a car like this.

To return to this specific example: what makes this M3 CSL so special (read: expensive)? You guessed it, that’s the mileage. This original Dutch car only has 18,000 km on the clock. And that’s why you ask Premium Classics €230,000 for it.

To indicate how ridiculously expensive that is: op marketplace you already have an E46 M3 for €19,950. Then you have an American import box that has not yet been imported and has run 258,253 km, but still… It’s 10 times cheaper. And you have a manual gearbox.

