Still Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 Downing Street. © Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa

Not even every 200th adult Briton has a say in who will soon be moving into Downing Street. The decision on the country’s most powerful key lies in the hands of the Tory party base.

Cheltenham – When Boris Johnson appears, cheers break out. The members of the British Tory party, who want to get an idea of ​​​​the candidates for the successor to the outgoing “Partygate” Prime Minister in Cheltenham, England, can only once reminisce about better times.

A video broadcast on large screens summarizes the highlights of recent years – at least from the point of view of the Conservative Party: the overwhelming majority of 80 seats that Johnson gave them with his election victory three years ago looks dozens of scandals later as if from another age. But the old Boris enthusiasm flares up again easily. It was not for nothing that he was considered to be without alternative in his ranks as a campaigner for a long time.

Back in the here and now, the approximately 160,000 members of the conservative party have a choice these weeks: from whom do they want in times when more and more people can no longer pay their skyrocketing energy bills, war is raging in Europe and in large parts of England the Drought emergency prevails, to be governed? From Liz Truss (47), who, despite everything, promises immediate tax benefits and presents herself as Margaret Thatcher of the 21st century? Or from Rishi Sunak (42), former Minister of Finance and now a self-declared man of uncomfortable truths, who first wants to bring inflation under control?

“Team Rishi” does not admit defeat

Many have already made their decision. The rows of seats in Cheltenham are lined with determined people wearing ‘Liz for Leader’ t-shirts or holding up ‘Ready for Rishi’ placards. If you ask those who are undecided, the trend is often in the direction of Truss, who has been way ahead in internal party polls for weeks. But “Team Rishi” doesn’t want to admit defeat. Is it hard to get rid of the rishi stickers and flags? “No, no,” says a helper at the entrance, although many people who have just arrived have turned down his offer. “I think many are still undecided.” There is still time to vote online or by mail until the beginning of September. Doctor William Prothro chose Sunak: “He’s the adult of the two. He doesn’t pretend it’s Christmas and time to give presents.”

The southwest English county of Gloucestershire, which also includes Cheltenham, is one of the most prosperous areas of England. Still, it is the rising cost of energy and food that worries many here – followed by strong British support for Ukraine, which some would like to see continue, despite its impact on costs.

Climate change hardly an issue

The fact that outside the air-conditioned hall on the edge of a racecourse in Cheltenham is much hotter than has been the norm in Great Britain for decades and that a drought has been officially declared for large parts of England is hardly an issue inside. Instead of climate change, Truss blames water suppliers and defective pipes for the fact that many of her compatriots are no longer allowed to water their roses with a garden hose. She finds the sight of “grain fields with solar parks on them” “sad” and promises to change the rules as soon as possible. And: There is still a lot of gas in the North Sea that has to be “exploited”.

There is also little mention of the fact that child poverty is steadily increasing, particularly in the north of England, despite all the government’s promises to equalize living conditions. Truss and Sunak speak to an audience that is mostly older, white, and mostly male these weeks. What counts is what resonates with this audience. Truss resists “doomsayers” and takes every opportunity to assert that Britain’s best days are yet to come.

Bitter situation everywhere

It is the exception rather than the rule for someone to speak bluntly about the dire situation in which the United Kingdom finds itself in many respects. It is all the more striking when an elderly gentleman gets up and says: “It almost feels as if nothing is working at all.” Heat. “The list is endless,” says the man. And Sunak? Promises to take care of missed appointments at the health service.

Tories are less than half a percent of the UK electorate. Do you feel empowered to belong? No, no, this process would be the same for the Labor Party, many dismiss. The party chooses its leadership and the winner then becomes prime minister.

Climate activist Rick, who wants to keep his last name private, needs to stay out. “It doesn’t feel very democratic,” he says from the side of the road, where he greets the passing Tories along with other demonstrators and loud protests. They call for the fight against the climate crisis to be vigorously pursued. Others campaign against social disadvantage. “Hungry? Eat tax cuts” (original: “Hungry? Let them eat tax cuts”) is written on one of their posters. Does that get inside, where only party members and the press have access? “You have to at least try,” says Rick. dpa