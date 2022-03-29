Every time it is a World Cup year, in football, everything is experienced differently in that season. We are already in the final stretch for the Qatar World Cup to be played, although there are still many teams struggling to make a place for themselves to play in this prestigious tournament.
On the European continent today the teams from Portugal, North Macedonia, Poland and Sweden will compete for a place in the World Cup. Both games will be played at 8:45 p.m. on March 29. On the one hand, Portugal and North Macedonia will play one of the finals while the other final will be Poland against Sweden.
Meanwhile, in the African world ranking, a total of 10 teams will try to gain a foothold in the World Cup. Only five of them will be the ones that finally participate. The matches for the classification are divided into five games that will be played two of them at 7:00 p.m. and the remaining three at 9:30 p.m. The first two games, corresponding to seven in the afternoon, will face Senegal against Egypt and Nigeria against the Ghana team. Shortly after these two finals end, in which we will meet two teams that will travel to Qatar, the matches will begin in which we will finish meeting the other three teams that will participate in Qatar 2022, these matches are Algeria against Cameroon, Morocco faces DR Congo, and lastly, Tunisia against Mali.
