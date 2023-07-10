If you want to sizzle, you need a device. But which grill is suitable for what? There is something for everyone among these seven products.

NNot every self-proclaimed barbecue expert knows what they are doing. There is no other way to explain why steaks end up on the plate in Germany’s gardens that have had their prime due to excessive heat treatment. For once, the equipment is not to blame. You can do everything wrong with the most expensive grill and a lot of things right with a cheap device. Most of the equipment that is set up around here has the best prerequisites for the food to be grilled the way it should be.

Several heat zones are an advantage, which is difficult to achieve with the swivel, for example. One area of ​​the grate needs to be really hot. 300 degrees Celsius is enough. Because the only goal of searing is to trigger the Maillard reaction and thus the generation of roasted aromas. Sugar molecules in the meat react with amino acids.