From 14 to the April 21 last, visitors to the Japanese site Anime Anime were able to participate in an interesting survey that required a simple question: which anime would you like to see a sequel to?
The survey closed with a total of 2,208 votesand from these a varied Top 20 was established:
20. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
19. Fire Force
18. ClassicaLoid
17. 86 -Eighty Six-
16. Boarding School Juliet
15. World Trigger
14. My Dress-Up Darling
13. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun
12. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
11. Wandering Witch: the Journey of Elaina
10. Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World
9. Rin-ne
8. Toilet-bound Hanako-kun
7. Akatsuki no Yona
6. Katekyo Hitman Reborn!
5. Gintama
4. Adachi to Shimamura
3. Bloom Into You
2. The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited
1. Haikyuu !!
Do you agree with this list, or do you have something distinctly different in mind? Let us know yours in the comments!
Source: Anime Anime Street SoraNews24
