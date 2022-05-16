From 14 to the April 21 last, visitors to the Japanese site Anime Anime were able to participate in an interesting survey that required a simple question: which anime would you like to see a sequel to?

The survey closed with a total of 2,208 votesand from these a varied Top 20 was established:

20. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai 19. Fire Force 18. ClassicaLoid 17. 86 -Eighty Six- 16. Boarding School Juliet 15. World Trigger 14. My Dress-Up Darling 13. Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun 12. Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic 11. Wandering Witch: the Journey of Elaina 10. Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World 9. Rin-ne 8. Toilet-bound Hanako-kun 7. Akatsuki no Yona 6. Katekyo Hitman Reborn! 5. Gintama 4. Adachi to Shimamura 3. Bloom Into You 2. The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited 1. Haikyuu !!

Do you agree with this list, or do you have something distinctly different in mind? Let us know yours in the comments!

Source: Anime Anime Street SoraNews24