The illusion of winning the sixteenth title of the Colombian league increased in

millionaires who dreams of lifting the Apertura Cup on Saturday before his fans in Bogotá after a goalless draw on his visit to National Athletic, although the definition of the title is a matter with reserved prognosis.

Paulo Autuori, DT, keep alive the hope of the green team of Medellin.

“We are going with great confidence, we are a difficult team to beat and the rival knows. We are going to go very calmly, knowing what to do, knowing our strengths, the virtues of the rival but also their weaknesses. You have to know where to exploit the game in Bogotá”, declared Autuori.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

The coach confirmed that the goalkeeper will start Kevin Mier, whatWho was with the Colombian team, like his colleague Montero and the winger Andres Salazar.

After playing without a defined center-forward in the first leg, it is possible that the striker Jéfferson Duque will start. The question is whether Tomás Ángel will accompany him or if he enters a line of three in attack with Dorlan Pabon and Nelson Deossa, figures in the National campaign.

program yourself

The game can be seen on giant screens that will be located in these places in the capital of Antioquia.

Lleras Park of El Poblado.

Botero Square.

Boulevard of 68 de Castilla.

However, Dimayor confirmed to TIME that it is not confirmed that the game can be seen on the big screens.

