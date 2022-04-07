Recycling the oil we use at home for cooking has numerous environmental benefits. Domestic oils, whether soybean, sunflower or olive, should never be poured down the drain, as they will go directly into the sewage network and this ends up causing multiple problems.

To avoid them, the oil must be recycled in the orange containers intended for it. Once we have used oil, for example, for frying, we will put it in a plastic bottle (once it has cooled down) with the help of a funnel and we will put it in the used oil recycling container. You can use soft drink bottles to give them a second life.

These bottles full of used oil are transferred to the recycling plants, where they will be introduced into a machine that breaks them and extracts the oil as well as crushing the bottle to convert it into regenerated plastic pellets. In addition, the used oil is used to make biodiesel.

You can find these orange containers at Ecopoints, ecoparks and clean points. Also in some supermarkets and shopping centers. The University of Murcia has several of these containers distributed throughout the campus. For example, you can find them in the Faculty of Education, in La Merced, the Faculty of Economics and Business, the Faculty of Medicine and, of course, in the Sustainable Campus collection point.

In addition, the Region of Murcia has launched a campaign through which citizens can recycle domestic oil in catering establishments, in collaboration with ‘HoyTú’. In this way, through a search engine (https://aceite.hoytu.org/ ) it will be possible to know if we have a bar or restaurant near home to comfortably go to deposit it.

Benefits of recycling used oil



-Remove highly polluting waste from the sewage network.

-Facilitate the reuse of treated water.

-Do not obstruct the pipes.

-Reduce the probability of proliferation of organisms harmful to health and bad odours.

-Cheaper treatment of wastewater.

-Promote the development of technologies in Spain for the manufacture of biofuels.

-Reduce external energy dependency.

-Create jobs in the area of ​​oil management and biofuel manufacturing.