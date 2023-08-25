Unlike Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton, who after leaving the White House shared their experiences through books, interviews or even documentaries, Melania Trump has decided to stay out of the spotlight.

His absence has been especially conspicuous in recent days, which have been crucial for Donald Trump, who appeared on August 24 at the Fulton County Prison in Atlanta, Georgia, to turn himself in for one of the four criminal charges he faces in the United States.

Apart from the scandals

Although during the Trump presidency, Melania was present at protocol events and activities stipulated in her agenda as first lady, Donald Trump’s wife has decided to keep a low profile, especially when the former president has been involved in different scandals.

Since Donald Trump was charged, Melania has not made an appearance. Nor has he been seen at the candidate’s campaign events. However, during her last interview with Fox News, in May 2023, Melania expressed her support for her husband’s campaign.

“You have my support and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”,said.

Photo: Gabriella Audi. AFP

Melania has tried to evade the controversial issues that surround her husband, for example, during the assault on the United States Capitol, in January 2021, when Trump was still president.

On that occasion, Melania assured that she did not find out what had happened, because “I was fulfilling one of my duties as the First Lady of the United States and consequently was unaware of what was simultaneously happening on Capitol Hill.”

However, as reported by CNN, a controversy broke out after Stephanie Grisham, his former general secretary, revealed an exchange of text messages in which he asked for authorization to send a tweet as a statement about what happened. Melania’s answer was “no”.

After five days, Melania published a statement on her Twitter account and rejected Grisham’s version.

Since the day of Trump’s inauguration, in January 2017, Internet users on social networks They have emphasized the distance with which the Trump couple was shown. A movement called #FreeMelania was even created on the internet, as a criticism of Donald Trump’s behavior towards his wife. Of course, heThe comparisons with the Obama marriage were not long in coming.

His last appearances

According to a publication by The New York Times, Melania has given priority to the education of her son Barron, who is about to enter university. He spends his days at the hair salon and constantly leaving the Trump Tower in New York.

His last post on Twitter was on August 10, where he expressed his support for the victims of the devastating forest fire that devastated the island of Maui, in Hawaii. Before that, on July 21, He made reference in his social networks to the 54th anniversary of the arrival of man on the moon. He also made a comment on July 4 regarding the Independence of the United States.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL