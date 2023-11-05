Defense systems are intended to protect airports or critical infrastructure from unmanned aircraft even beyond wars. They do not offer comprehensive protection. Visiting a drone defense company.

DThe drone sounds threatening. Like a swarm of bees getting closer and closer. A DJI Mavic Air 2 weighs just over 550 grams and is smaller than a football – and you quickly lose sight of it. Despite everything, the Aartos drone defense system can still track down or detect them, as it is called in technical jargon, from up to 50 kilometers away. A few seconds after the drone has ascended, a red symbol and the flight route appear in real time on one of the defense system’s four screens. Position, altitude, speed and model type can be read.

Drone defense plays an important role not only in military conflicts such as in Ukraine or the Middle East. Defense systems like Aartos protect airports, critical infrastructure, major events and private individuals even beyond wars. Aartos is manufactured by the Aaronia company. Operations manager Manuel Pinten says that the customer and requirement profile is very different. However, the military still takes up the largest share. The Bundeswehr, the Austrian Armed Forces and the Australian military, among others, use the system; it monitored the G-20 summit in Bali in 2022 and the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in 2018.