This year several astrological phenomena will be visible, one of them, perhaps the most important, will be the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8. This natural phenomenon will cross part of Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing through Mexico, the United States and Canada. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were sunrise or sunset,” explains the official site of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. (NASA, for its acronym in English).

Where and when to see the 2024 solar eclipse in the United States



The total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024 marks a milestone, since another phenomenon of this type will not be able to be seen from the United States until August 23, 2044. On this occasion The event will begin south of the South Pacific Ocean and will cross Mexico, the United States and Canada.

To be able to appreciate the solar eclipse you must be within the so-called “band of totality”, in which darkness will be total and will last around four minutes. In this case it is a strip that measures just over 185 kilometers wide and extends in an arc from Mexico to Texas and Maine. Those who are not in this space will only see a partial eclipse, explains the site Exploratorium.

“If weather conditions permit, the first place on continental North America that will experience totality of the eclipse will be the Mexican Pacific coast, around 11:07 AM Pacific time,” NASA indicates. Then, the path of the eclipse will continue to ascend through the Aztec country, until it is visible in the United States. According to the agency, the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 will be visible in:

Texas Oklahoma Arkansas Missouri Illinois Kentucky Indiana Ohio Pennsylvania NY Vermont New Hampshire Maine

This is the path of the totality strip of the solar eclipse that will take place on April 8, 2024.

Then, the eclipse will enter from southern Ontario into Canada and will continue its journey through Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. “The eclipse will leave continental North America along the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland (Canada) at 5:16 p.m., Newfoundland summer time,” the agency predicts.

How to prepare to see the solar eclipse on March 8, 2024



“People viewing the eclipse from places where the Moon's shadow completely covers the Sun – known as the path of totality – will experience a total solar eclipse.

The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk. If time allows it, People in the path of totality will be able to see the Sun's coronaor outer atmosphere, which is usually hidden by the bright side of the Sun,” indicates the US agency.

The most important thing when observing astrological phenomena is to take care of eye health. In the case of witnessing an eclipse it is important to use special glasseswhich filter ultraviolet and infrared rays, as well as intense visible light, preventing damage to the optic nerve.

“When the Moon completely blocks the visible surface of the Sun during a total solar eclipse, viewers can remove their eclipse glasses. A total solar eclipse is the only type of solar eclipse in which eclipse glasses can be momentarily removed,” says NASA.